Viral: Punjab’s Chitkara University Canteen Turns Into A Waterlogged Nightmare For Students

Incessant rains, in the past few days, have paralysed normal life across north India. Loss of lives, property and infrastructure damage have also been reported. Landslides, devastation and flood-like situations were seen even in the biggest of cities. The Indian Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working round the clock for rescue operations.

Amid the chaos, a video from Chitkara University, Punjab has gone viral, showing students eating in a mess flooded with rainwater. The video, released on Twitter on July 10 by user name Akashdeep Thind, shows students in the institute having their food sitting on top of the table. Since being shared, the video has been viewed by 45,000 people.

According to reports, there were about 2,000 students stranded at Chitkara University. Subsequently, the Indian Army carried out a rescue mission to evacuate them from the university. A spokesperson of the Army also said that “a total of 910 students were evacuated safely, and the rest will be evacuated soon." Currently, the university’s administration has declared that the varsity will remain closed till Sunday, July 16.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army and district administration have rescued several patients and other staff members from Neelam Hospital in Patiala as well. As water entered Chinar Bagh, Friends Enclave, Urban Estate, Gobind Nagar and other low-lying areas, hundreds of people were shifted to safer places in Patiala by the district administration.

Floodwater has also entered the premises of the Rajpura thermal power plant leading to severe damage to the power supply, reports add. Because of flooding, over 41 electrical grids in Punjab were shut down, notably in Rupnagar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib. On the other hand, Sahib, Patiala, Rajpura, Ropar, Anandpur, Sanaur, Bassi Pathana and Samana are some of the worst affected sub-divisions.