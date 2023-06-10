Viral: The Funniest Compilation Of TikTok Videos You Just Can’t Miss

The power of funny videos to ignite social media trends is undeniable. With their entertainment value and unique appeal, these videos have captivated users across various platforms. From challenges and reactions to relatable explainers, viral trends have become a staple in our online experience. Recently, a Twitter thread titled “What’s the funniest TikTok video you’ve ever seen" sparked a massive buzz as users eagerly shared their favourite clips. The response has been a delightful mix of humour, entertainment, and sheer captivation, making it a must-see compilation.

With over 4 lakh views, there have been more than four thousand responses marked in the reply section yet and it continues to grow daily. Take a look:

Here, we have listed down some of the funniest videos:

Which one’s the real cake:

The cake industry has definitely taken their baking game to a whole different level. Taking shots at these realistic cakes, this TikTok captures the horror that every foodie faces after watching everything from chicken-like-looking dishes to coffee mugs turn into a cake.

The no-laughter challenge:

This silent challenge once gained such momentum that it was tried by people all across the globe. The game is quite simple everyone has to remain silent and control their laughter as one by one people begin to display their singing prowess.

First time at the fair:

Ever seen kids struggling at a mirror house? This TikTok captures the perfect description of it. As intriguing as it feels to watch multiple replicas of oneself, it is equally brutal. And this kid who’s enjoying his time at a fair outing learned it the hard way.

The daily routine trend:

Well, it goes without saying that the daily routine trend once left social media in stitches. It begins with influencers describing their false daily routine on camera while simultaneously recording the reaction of their family members and close friends. But this woman happens to have understood the experiment all too well. She begins to laugh even before the influencer begins to describe his fake routine.

That Weeb we all know: