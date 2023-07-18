Viral: This Dadi's Energetic Dance On Jhumka Gira Re Is Spreading Happiness

Retro songs have the ability to evoke nostalgia and ignite a desire to dance. Irrespective of age, music lovers never miss a chance to groove and sing along to these cherished classics. Recently, the makers of the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released a song What Jhumka, a track based on the old classic Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein. While we were vibing over the new song, an elderly woman gracefully danced to the beats of Asha Bhosle’s evergreen track and proved that old is gold.

Ravi Bala Sharma, popularly known as Dancing Dadi, shared the video on her Instagram handle. The clip starts with the woman exuberantly dancing to the beats of the classic song Jhumka Gira Re Bareli Ke Bazaar Mein. She is seen wearing a brown-coloured flare anarkali dress, paired with silver jewellery, and her tresses half-clutched. With her infectious energy, impeccable dance moves, and captivating facial expressions, she effortlessly won the hearts of online users. Her energetic performance served as a shining example that age is merely a number when it comes to enjoying music and dance. Watch the video here:

Within just seven days of being posted, the video has amassed an impressive 111k views, captivating the attention of internet users. The incredible dance moves showcased in the video have resonated with viewers, evident from the comments flooding in with immense appreciation and admiration for the dancer’s skills.

A social media user awestruck with the performance of the woman said, “Waah lajawaab (Wow awesome), very very beautiful."

While another one shared, “I used to sing this song all the time… And now I dance."

“You are a real celebrity ma’am," a comment read.

One of the users loved everything about the woman. She mentioned, “Ati sundar…apki dress sense, colour combinations, facial expressions and of course dance. (Very Beautiful… your dress, colour combinations, facial expressions and of course dance)"

“Amazing mam, you are the inspiration for the new generation. Stay blessed always," a social media user appreciated the elderly woman.

The song Jhumka Gira Re, sung by Asha Bhosle is from the 1996 film Mera Saaya. The film featured Sunil Dutt, Sadhana Shivdasani, and Jagdish Sethi in the lead roles.