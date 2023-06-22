Viral Tweet Shows Bets Being Placed On Odds Of Finding Missing Titanic Sub

The odds of the missing submersible vessel getting found in time appear to be incredibly slim at the moment. The underwater vehicle that left for the tour of Titanic’s wreckage lost contact on June 18. The first-of-its-kind expedition was organized by OceanGate and it is reported that the vessel is equipped with a 96-hour supply of oxygen. But with time slipping away quickly, the oxygen level is expected to run out soon. At the center of the chaotic incident, it is also claimed people have begun to place bets if the missing sub will be located in time.

A tweet sharing the screenshot of the gambling has surfaced online, leaving social media users utterly furious. “There are currently gambling odds on whether the Titanic submarine will be found. Gambling on lives is actually insane," stated the viral tweet. Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

While some are calling the bets “disgustingly sad" many cannot seem to fathom the “absolutely wild" revelation. A user commented, “Never seen people bet on if someone lives or dies."

Another agreed, “Betting on if someone survives or dies is sick."

Advertisement

A user said, “Yeah sh** like this really proves the hunger games could happen in real life."

Meanwhile, one more who seems to remain practical about the issue highlighted, “Even if they find the vessel, there’s no way to recover it, get them more air, or get them out of it. They’re dead either way, we’re just looking to see where they went wrong."

Advertisement

In addition to this, there were those left utterly enraged. One said, “This is the most messed up thing ever. People’s lives are on the line. This is disgusting."

Another suggested, “I guess anyone who is betting in this should be forced into moral combat style events so we can bet on their lives and see how they feel about it."