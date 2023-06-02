Viral Twitter Post on How to Be Graceful Like Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in IPL 2023 Final

The IPL 2023 season has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on Indian cricket enthusiasts. Even after the tournament’s conclusion, discussions surrounding it continue to dominate conversations across various platforms, especially the internet. Amidst these fervent debates, a recent Twitter post has garnered attention, shedding light on the delicate nature of leadership. It highlights the exemplary examples set by MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya in the nail-biting final, emphasising the importance of grace in handling the responsibilities that come with being a leader.

The Twitter page @cricBC recently provided a thought-provoking insight into the complexities of leadership by highlighting the experiences of two captains in a high-stakes blockbuster final. In their post, they highlighted the contrasting approaches of two captains, one of whom embraced victory with utmost humility, while the other handled defeat with dignity.

Their initial perception was that CSK skipper Dhoni had played no significant role in the chase. However, as soon as the victory was secured, commentator Bishop credited him, stating, “Never bet against MS Dhoni and his leadership." This observation led to an important lesson: “They may not be sure about your contribution in a win. They will still credit you. Be humble and gracious when it happens."

In another aspect, they delved into the situation involving Mohit Sharma, the death bowler of the match, who took a break after delivering the fourth ball of the final over. Up until that point, Mohit had bowled an exceptional final over. Even Kevin Pietersen, while commentating, expressed his frustration towards GT captain Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra for disrupting Mohit’s rhythm.

However, @cricBC analysed that it is possible Mohit himself had communicated to the 12th man about needing a brief rest before the final two balls. Despite this, Nehra and Pandya would inevitably bear the blame. This led to the second lesson: “They may not know the reason for a loss. They will still blame you. Be dignified when it happens."

Thus, it led to a flurry of comments with IPL fans expressing their views on the same.

In the end, it all boiled down to two captains rocking their unique styles - Dhoni with his unruffled calmness and Pandya spreading all-good congratulatory vibes to Dhoni.