Viral Video: American Woman's Bizarre Outburst on Plane Causes Three-Hour Delay

A recent incident aboard a flight in the United States has left people on the internet scratching their heads at an American woman’s outburst over a fictitious fellow passenger.

The incident, captured on video, shows her vehemently insisting that a fellow passenger is “not real," leaving onlookers confused.

The incident occurred during an American Airlines flight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Sunday, leading to a three-hour delay, The New York Post reported.

“I’m telling you, I’m getting the f*** off and there’s a reason why I’m getting the f–k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the woman screams as she leaves the plane.

“I don’t give two f****, but I am telling you right now – that motherf***** back there is NOT real."

The woman’s claims remain unclear, but she was not arrested, according to US media reports.

The video, which was first shared on TikTok on Sunday, has now making rounds on Twitter, with views running into thousands.

While American Airlines has yet to comment, Twitter users speculated on the reason behind the woman’s behavior.

Users on Twitter were seen poking fun at the woman while others were seemingly concerned about her.

“Apparently American Airlines has FAKE people on their flights and it’s freaking out regular passengers," of the people tweeted.