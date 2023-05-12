Viral Video: Baby’s Oops Moment While Delivering Breakfast To Dad Wins The Internet

Is there anything babies can’t do? They are always eager to try their hands at new activities. It doesn’t matter if they are always successful, just seeing them trying their best makes our day. And if you happen to love passing time on social by watching cute baby videos in a loop, then this one is sure to make you feel delighted. Posted on the official Instagram page of Viral Hog, the clip shows a little munchkin running an errand for their parent. Though the baby follows every step correctly, the end result turns out a tad bit unexpected.

Nevertheless, the internet has decided to turn a blind eye to the baby’s adorable oopsie. In the clip, the toddler appears as a bundle of joy as they takes tiny yet fast steps to deliver breakfast to their father. A person walks just a few steps behind the munchkin holding a camera to record the special moment. The baby’s father, who seems to have woken up just moments ago, looks slightly surprised to watch them enter the bedroom.

But it is in the final moment, the toddler drops the contents of the breakfast plate on the floor and looks at it for a few seconds before moving forward with an empty plate. Watch the video here:

Social media users have overlooked the major oops moment and directed all their attention to laud the little helper’s efforts. A user commented, “Oops but it’s the thought that counts really," another said, “Better luck next time." One more cheered on, “Come on baby." Meanwhile, a user wrote, “It is the effort that counts." One more who appears to be completely wowed wrote, “Aww, what a cute little helper! Even though breakfast didn’t quite make it to the bed, it’s the thought that counts. You’ll be a pro in no time, little one!"

A similar adorable instance was previously recorded inside a busy Mumbai local train. While it is a major mode of commuting for local people, a barrage of vendors also board the trains to sell their products be it snacks, jewelry, or accessories. It was a normal day for digital creator Sakshi Mehrotra until this cute moment left her in complete awe.

The video saw a tired vendor seated near the door of the train when his baby daughter decided to feed fruits to him. In response, the dad warmly embraced the little girl as they continued their journey together.