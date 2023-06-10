Viral Video: Chinese Man Caught Inside Fridge As Temperature Hits 37°C In Guangdong

A man from Guangdong, China, became unexpectedly famous when a video of him sitting inside a beverage fridge and using his phone went viral on social media platforms Weibo and Xiaohongshu. In the brief eight-second video, a young man was captured sitting on a pink stool within an unoccupied area of a refrigerator. Adjacent to him were shelves stocked with beverages, resembling those commonly found at convenience stores. Throughout most of the video, the man remained focused on the phone he held in his hands until he became aware of someone recording him.

In the video, the man calmly glances upward and opens the fridge door slightly using his leg, maintaining a relaxed demeanour throughout the entire experience.

Several intriguing questions arise from this situation. Firstly, it is uncertain whether the surrounding area lacked air conditioning, prompting the man to seek refuge in the fridge. Additionally, the video does not provide information about the exact temperature inside the fridge.

Furthermore, it remains unclear whether the man is an employee of the store where the fridge is located, and if so, one can only hope that his boss or manager did not come across the viral video. It is presumed that the man sought shelter in the fridge due to the scorching weather in Guangdong, China, as temperatures on the day of the incident soared to 37.9°C in Zhongshan, with numerous cities in Guangdong experiencing temperatures exceeding 37°C.