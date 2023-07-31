Viral Video Comparing TMKOC Characters To Cars Gets 10/10 For Creativity

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) holds the distinction of being the longest-running television show, captivating its massive fan following and regularly making headlines. Enjoyed by audiences of all generations, the show’s popularity stems from its unique and endearing characters. Recently, a viral Instagram video humorously portrayed the TMKOC characters as cars, adding a twist to the beloved show. The video was shared on Instagram along with a caption that read, “If TMKOC characters were Cars. Which character would you like to add?"

In the viral clip, the TMKOC characters are compared to various vehicles, adding a fun twist to their personalities. The character of Aatmaram Bhide is linked to the classic Ambassador car, symbolising his old-fashioned yet reliable nature. Roshan Singh Sodhi is represented by the sturdy Mahindra Thar, reflecting his fearless and adventurous demeanour. Tarak Mehta, on the other hand, is associated with a white Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, signifying his practical and sensible traits. The unlucky-in-love Popatlal is playfully linked to a second-hand bicycle, whereas the sophisticated Iyer was matched with the compact Alto car. Finally, Jethalal was compared to Toyota’s Fortuner, symbolising his larger-than-life persona in the show.

Take a look at the viral video depicting different TMKOC characters with cars here:

Since being posted on July 29, the video has over 59.2k views. Many individuals, without wasting time, flooded the comment section with their reactions.

A person praised the friendship between Fortuner and Wagon R, drawing a parallel to the strong bond shared between Jethalal and Tarak Mehta, who are best friends on the show. He mentioned, “Fortuner aur Wagon R ki Jodi."