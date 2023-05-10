Viral Video: Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online

Recently, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. From a couple hugging and kissing to Rhythm Chanana’s choice of attire drawing criticism, and a woman spraying pepper spray on a co-passenger following an argument. Seems like, the Delhi metro has seen it all. Now, a video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows a couple locking lips intensely at the Blue line metro.

In the video, the couple can be seen seated on the floor of the metro coach. Further into the video, the boy kisses the girl who is lying down with her head on his lap. In the background, the announcement lady can be heard saying that the next station is ‘Jhandewalan’, which falls on the blue line. “Why don’t you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub. “OMG WHAT" is this ??" wrote a person while uploading the video. Have a look:

The video has caused widespread anger on the internet. “How are people silent and not saying a word against them?" wrote a Twitter user.

Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement said, “DMRC expects its commuters to behave responsibly while using the Delhi Metro and follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society. Commuters should not indulge in any indecent/obscene activity that may cause discomfort or could offend the sensibilities of other fellow commuters. DMRC’s Operations & Maintenance Act in fact lists out indecency as a punishable offence under Section-59."

He further appealed to the commuters to refrain from indulging in such “obscene activities and maintain social etiquette/decorum." while travelling.

He requested fellow commuters to report such incidents to the nearest available Metro Staff/CISF immediately so that an appropriate action can be taken timely.