Couple Replicates Amitabh Bachchan's 'Rimjhim Gire Sawan' Sequence Amid Mumbai Rains

In a heartwarming tribute to the true essence of love amid rain, an elderly couple chose a unique way to celebrate their enduring bond. Drawing inspiration from the classic 1979 Bollywood hit ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan,’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, this couple decided to recreate the iconic sequence in its entirety. What makes their endeavor even more extraordinary is that they beautifully recreated the scenes amid the romantic Mumbai rains at the very same locations where the original song was shot. As their video went viral, it left people in awe of their love, spirit, and enthusiasm.

In the viral footage, the couple, reportedly over 60 years old, could be seen at iconic Mumbai landmarks such as the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, flawlessly mimicking the movements of the actors in the original film. Every detail was carefully considered, from their stroll along the rain-soaked Marine Drive to their synchronised road crossings reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee’s scene in ‘Manzil’.

Originally shared on YouTube, the video gained widespread attention as it made its way to Twitter, catching the eye of notable figures like Anand Mahindra. One comment on the post shed light on the individuals behind this labour of love, revealing the names of the couple and the team responsible for capturing their tribute. The comment read, “Applause to the effort! Shailesh Inamdaar and his wife Vandana have reshot the song ‘Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ mostly at the same locations as the original song. Their friends Anup Ringangaavkar and his wife Ankita have shot it with so much love and care."

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Mahindra group re-shared the video and wrote, “This is justifiably going viral. An elderly couple re-enact the popular song ‘Rimjhim gire sawan’ at the very same locations in Mumbai as in the original film. I applaud them. They’re telling us that if you unleash your imagination, you can make life as beautiful as you want it to be…!"

Take a Look:

Here’s the Whole YouTube Video:

No doubt, viewers were touched by this beautiful tribute to an era of classic cinema, as well as the couple’s ability to breathe new life into a beloved film.

“This city is different. Had imagined doing this lot of times myself. Kudos to this couple," commented a user.

“Helps that South Bombay (as it was then) has not changed much in 50 years…except the cars on the road," remarked another.