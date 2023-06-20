Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Viral Video: Drunk Man's Push-Ups On Towering Signboard Leaves Internet Stunned

Viral Video: Drunk Man's Push-Ups On Towering Signboard Leaves Internet Stunned

The video seems to be from Patnagarh town in Bolangir district of Odisha.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 20:36 IST

Delhi, India

Some users got their motivation to exercise from the video. (Credits: Instagram)
Some users got their motivation to exercise from the video. (Credits: Instagram)

Many of you might have come across unique push-up videos on social media, like fathers doing push-ups with their daughters on their backs and similar feats. But, have any of you witnessed the extraordinary sight of a man performing push-ups on a tall road signboard? Yes, you read that correctly. A recent Instagram video has left users astounded as it showcases a drunk man fearlessly executing push-ups on a towering signboard.

The video clip shared on Instagram captured the scene of a drunk man scaling a towering signboard and doing push-ups. With remarkable ease, he completes nine repetitions before pausing and leaning on the huge iron towers. A crowd gathered on the road and the bikers as well as vehicles stopped while crossing under the tower.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sambalpuri Mahani, who captioned it, “When we take desi bht besi (When we indulge in a bit too much desi (local) liquor)." Ever since its upload, the video has been circulating widely, accumulating a staggering 732,000 views. Users wasted no time sharing their thoughts and interpretations of the incident, adding their perspectives to the ongoing discussion surrounding the footage.

The video seems to be from Patnagarh town in Bolangir district of Odisha.

A user sarcastically commented, “Is bechare ko ye bhi nahi pata hai Gym kaha hai usse achchha sadak par let jate. (The poor guy doesn’t even know where the gym is. It was better to lay down on the road)."

Another user stated, “Sunday gyms are closed so the guy found his way out. By the way, good idea."

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Manoj Muntashir Shukla Is All Over The News For 'Adipurush' Dialogues, Might As Well Get To Know Him
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?

    • Another comment said it took him long to figure out what the video is about. He said, “Bhai video 3 bar dekhne ke bad pata chala ki koi upar hai. (Brother, after watching the video three times, I realized that someone was up there)."

    “No excuses for training," said another.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 20:36 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 20:36 IST
    Read More