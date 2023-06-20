Viral Video: Drunk Man's Push-Ups On Towering Signboard Leaves Internet Stunned

Many of you might have come across unique push-up videos on social media, like fathers doing push-ups with their daughters on their backs and similar feats. But, have any of you witnessed the extraordinary sight of a man performing push-ups on a tall road signboard? Yes, you read that correctly. A recent Instagram video has left users astounded as it showcases a drunk man fearlessly executing push-ups on a towering signboard.

The video clip shared on Instagram captured the scene of a drunk man scaling a towering signboard and doing push-ups. With remarkable ease, he completes nine repetitions before pausing and leaning on the huge iron towers. A crowd gathered on the road and the bikers as well as vehicles stopped while crossing under the tower.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Sambalpuri Mahani, who captioned it, “When we take desi bht besi (When we indulge in a bit too much desi (local) liquor)." Ever since its upload, the video has been circulating widely, accumulating a staggering 732,000 views. Users wasted no time sharing their thoughts and interpretations of the incident, adding their perspectives to the ongoing discussion surrounding the footage.

The video seems to be from Patnagarh town in Bolangir district of Odisha.

A user sarcastically commented, “Is bechare ko ye bhi nahi pata hai Gym kaha hai usse achchha sadak par let jate. (The poor guy doesn’t even know where the gym is. It was better to lay down on the road)."

Another user stated, “Sunday gyms are closed so the guy found his way out. By the way, good idea."