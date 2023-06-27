Viral Video: Firefighters Rescue Horse Stuck In Swimming Pool

If you have ever been interested in horses, you would know that they are easily spooked. Needless to say, whether it is an animal or a human, being scared hardly helps a troublesome situation. So, when a frightened horse found itself stuck in a swimming pool, it needed a little help. The Paso County Fire Rescue, United States, shared a video of one such rescue operation. The stallion looked visibly confused and petrified during the ordeal. Especially as he was getting lifted out of the swimming pool. The Pasco County Fire Rescue gave details of the operation. They shared that the incident took place at around 5:30 PM on June 20. The Special Operations Team was involved in the rescue of the horse.

The video shared on Facebook also had a caption that read, “Must see video: Check out the video of our Special Operations Team rescuing a horse that was spooked by another horse and jumped into a swimming pool. Pasco County Fire Rescue Firefighters were called to Frontier Drive around 5:30 PM Tuesday to find a horse stuck in a swimming pool. Firefighters started to keep the horse calm and called for assistance from Squad 1." The post went on to add, “Squad 1 responded to the scene with our large animal rescue equipment, and the team went to work. After hopping into the pool, firefighters secured a hoisting harness to the horse and carefully lifted the horse from the water. We are happy to report that the horse is in good condition! Thank you to everyone who responded and worked vigilantly to save a life!"

Social media users lauded the rescuers with praises in the comments section. Many thanked them for their quick action in saving the horse. Others shared how proud they were that their town was doing a great job at making sure everything was safe and sound. The comment section was flooded with messages of a job well done. “My town, my neighbours doing what they do best! Go Pasco County," read a comment.

Another user wrote, “Thank you for coming to his rescue. You guys are amazing."