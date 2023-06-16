Viral Video: Indore Baraatis Dance Amid Coolers Installed on Road to Beat the Heat

Tell me you’re an Indian without showing me you’re an Indian. Well, we have a secret superpower called ‘Desi Jugaad’ that lets us conquer any challenge in the quirkiest ways possible! Seriously, we’ve got stories for days about how Indians and their epic Desi Jugaad always come out on top. And guess what? Adding to this legacy is a trending video showcasing Baraatis joyfully dancing while being sheltered from the heat by coolers installed on the road. Undoubtedly, this ingenious concept epitomises the essence of Desi Jugaad in its purest form!

The video that caught fire on the internet revealed a wedding procession in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore that took innovation to a whole new level. Just like how lights are elegantly displayed during the groom’s procession, the Baraatis decided to beat the heat by installing coolers all along the route. And how did they do it? These coolers were ingeniously attached to generators carried on a trolley, ensuring a continuous flow of cool air for the guests aka Baraatis. Talk about making a grand entrance while staying cool and collected!

Posted by Twitter user Anurag Dwary, the caption of the now-viral video reads, “To keep the baraatis cool and pumped up during the summer, coolers were installed along the 1.5 km route for 400 baraatis in Indore :)" The video quickly garnered a flood of reactions from Indians who couldn’t help but applaud this brilliant idea.

