Viral Video: Man Catches Fish But 'Saviour' Dog Puts It Back In The Water

This empathic moment of a dog saving a fish is teaching the internet a crucial lesson about caring for another life. The compassionate act of the pooch have not only melted multiple hearts but also served as a great example of harmonious coexistence between two species. Footage of the incident going viral on Twitter begins with a man fishing at a water stream alongside his pet dog. The person succeeds in catching one and proceeds to place the aquatic creature inside an orange bowl. But what happens later becomes the highlight of the entire video. It is the dog who quickly approaches the bowl and sniffs the fish.

Upon learning the little creature is still alive and struggling to survive without water, the dog in a soul-stirring moment, pushes the entire bowl inside the stream. This makes the man angry, and he attempts to take the bowl out of the water. However, the dog throws a massive fit. He pushes the person aside standing as a shield between him and the water stream. If that wasn’t enough, the dog continues to lunge at the man causing him to take a few retreating steps. Towards the end, the dog also catches the man by the arm and drags him away indicating it’s time for them to leave.

Watch the emotional moment here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, social media users lauded the pooch. For some the incident became a sheer display of “love in action", many also started emphasizing humans do not deserve the love dogs can give. One user commented, “Fish is also a dog’s best friend."

Another claimed, “That’s the best thing I have seen all day!"

One more highlighted, “This is what kindness and compassion mean."

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “So cute. Humanity can be found in any living being."

A person in favour of the peaceful co-existence of animals, wildlife, and humans added, “Wow !! The doggy says that we co-exist."

The video has been viewed by more than 2.3 million viewers on Twitter.

