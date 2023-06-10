Viral Video: Man Climbs On Roof To Disconnect Illegal Power Supply Before Raid

The city of Lucknow has recently witnessed a surge in cases related to electricity theft, prompting the electricity department to take action. To address and prevent such incidents, the authorities have deployed drone cameras to identify instances of electricity theft. The latest operation resulted in a video capturing the audacity of a man who was captured crawling on his roof to remove the wires that he had been using to steal electricity from the nearby supply line. The man seemed unaware of the presence of the drone as he continued to attempt to erase any evidence of his illegal act before the raid of electricity department officials.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter along with a post in Hindi that loosely translated to, “The department flew drone cameras to catch electricity thieves in Lucknow. Katiamar captured in a drone camera."

Advertisement

So far, the video has garnered over 3 Lakh views, generating numerous amusing responses.

One user commented, “Aadha Lucknow yahi karta raha hai" (Half of Lucknow is doing the same).

Another user praised the officials and wrote, “This is called a smart move by the electricity department to check theft."

A humorous tweet read, “Chori itni baar karo ki professional ban jao" (Steal so many times that you become a professional).

Advertisement

One user asked, “Is the drone invisible?"

Advertisement

According to a report by One India, the electricity department has registered a complaint in the case of the now viral video. Junior Engineer Rajesh Kumar provided details, stating that Rashid Khatoon and Jahidnishan were found running air conditioners and coolers through unauthorized connections.