Viral Video: Man Climbs On Roof To Disconnect Illegal Power Supply Before Raid

The entire incident was caught on a drone camera deployed by the electricity department officials.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 20:21 IST

Delhi, India

The man crawled onto the roof to disconnect the line. (Credits: Twitter)
The man crawled onto the roof to disconnect the line. (Credits: Twitter)

The city of Lucknow has recently witnessed a surge in cases related to electricity theft, prompting the electricity department to take action. To address and prevent such incidents, the authorities have deployed drone cameras to identify instances of electricity theft. The latest operation resulted in a video capturing the audacity of a man who was captured crawling on his roof to remove the wires that he had been using to steal electricity from the nearby supply line. The man seemed unaware of the presence of the drone as he continued to attempt to erase any evidence of his illegal act before the raid of electricity department officials.

The video of the incident was shared on Twitter along with a post in Hindi that loosely translated to, “The department flew drone cameras to catch electricity thieves in Lucknow. Katiamar captured in a drone camera."

So far, the video has garnered over 3 Lakh views, generating numerous amusing responses.

One user commented, “Aadha Lucknow yahi karta raha hai" (Half of Lucknow is doing the same).

Another user praised the officials and wrote, “This is called a smart move by the electricity department to check theft."

A humorous tweet read, “Chori itni baar karo ki professional ban jao" (Steal so many times that you become a professional).

One user asked, “Is the drone invisible?"

According to a report by One India, the electricity department has registered a complaint in the case of the now viral video. Junior Engineer Rajesh Kumar provided details, stating that Rashid Khatoon and Jahidnishan were found running air conditioners and coolers through unauthorized connections.

    • Following this, the electricity department workers took action by disconnecting the power supply from the pole. The entire operation was carried out by the officials in the presence of UP police officials to avoid any complications.

    According to the junior engineer, officials usually go up on the roof of the houses to check instances of electricity theft. This sometimes led to disputes and resistance by individuals. To address this issue, drone cameras are being used, and it has proven to be highly successful. He mentioned that the use of drone cameras has helped in identifying instances of electricity theft.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 19:41 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 20:21 IST
