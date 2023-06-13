Viral Video of 1954 Batch Dancing at Reunion Party in Pune is Friendship Goals

Schools create indelible memories that stay with us forever. These cherished moments hold a special place in our hearts, but once we graduate, it’s the reunions that we eagerly anticipate. The prospect of friends and classmates reuniting after venturing down different paths is a dream we nurture throughout our lives. But can you imagine the joy of reuniting after more than 50 years? Well, that’s exactly what the 1954 batch accomplished with their recent gathering in Pune. The heartwarming video of their reunion party has gone viral, evoking a deep longing within people across the nation for such gatherings as they age.

The video captures a heartfelt scene as individuals, now in their golden years, revel in the nostalgia of a bygone era. They sway and dance wholeheartedly to the timeless melody of ‘Kisi ki muskurahaton pe’ from the movie ‘Anari.’ Their faces radiate immense joy, reflecting the profound happiness derived from this long-awaited reunion.

A particularly captivating moment features an elderly lady, adorned with a hat, gracefully synchronising her movements with the music while lip-syncing the lyrics. A gentleman joins her, matching her rhythm as they share a delightful dance together. Meanwhile, others sit beside them, immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere. What a beautiful moment!

As the viral video touched the hearts of Desis, they began expressing their reactions online. One person wrote, “The community then emoted this way.. an intent to keep in touch and celebrate each other.. wonder how our kids’ such a reunion be!!" Another person remarked, “They even might not have got a chance to dance like this in school annual day functions."

A third individual exclaimed, “This is the sweetest thing I’ve seen on Twitter in a while!"