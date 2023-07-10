Viral Video Of Cars Narrowly Escaping Landslide In Himachal Pradesh Is Scary

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc across several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, July 9. Horrific visuals of landfalls and massive floods have surfaced on the internet, showing the destructions caused by natural calamities in different parts of the hill state. Among other footage, one video showed a car narrowly escaping landslides in Solan village of Kullu district. Though there was no tragic consequence of the event, the sight was enough to make the viewers’ blood run cold. The clip was dropped on the official Twitter page of the Press Trust of India (PTI) with a text that read, “Car narrowly escapes landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan."

The video opened beside a hilly road in Solan where a number of cars could be seen passing by in short intervals. Right after the cars fled from the scene, all of a sudden, huge rocks and boulders started rolling down from a mountain, prompting worried reactions among the bystanders. Although, the falling stones failed to cause any damage to the vehicles.

Due to continuous rainfalls in Himachal Pradesh, numerous houses, bridges and infrastructures have been damaged. Flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba have taken a toll on people’s daily life.