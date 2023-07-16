Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Viral Video of Delhi People Having 'Fun' in Sewage Water Sparks Debate on 'Civic Sense'

Viral Video of Delhi People Having 'Fun' in Sewage Water Sparks Debate on 'Civic Sense'

Viral video shows people playing in sewage water and it has sparked debate online.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Video of Delhi People Having 'Fun' in Sewage Water Sparks Debate on 'Civic Sense'. (Image: Twitter/@GabbarSingh)
Viral Video of Delhi People Having 'Fun' in Sewage Water Sparks Debate on 'Civic Sense'. (Image: Twitter/@GabbarSingh)

Incessant rainfall lashed parts of Delhi on Saturday worsening the flood situation and causing waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls in various areas. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8:00 am on Sunday. While battling this intense flood-like situation in several parts, many images and videos have surfaced on social media depicting the intensity of the situation. A video which is currently going viral shows children and adults playing in sewage water which has been collected on roads.

Twitter handle ‘Gabbar Singh’ took to the micro blogging site and shared a video of people sitting and playing in the water. “Indians badly need amusement parks which are free. They are even ready to frolic in sewage water for fun," he wrote while sharing the video. The video shows people sitting and lying in water as it flows through them. With big smiles on their faces people can be seen having the times of their life, no matter how unhygienic it would be.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral with over 342K views. “North Indian tourists especially from Delhi, Haryana, UP, Bihar should be banned they do 10x worse than this and pollute places," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “These children of educated middle class sector? Knowledge on hygiene and civic senses should be a part of curriculum. Such as picking your nose, not giving seats to ladies&seniors on public transport, grabbing or scratching dick or even farting, etc."

    Meanwhile, earlier, OLA cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared a video of several young people riding electric scooters in knee-deep water. “Folks, while our scooter can go through a lot of water, please remember that it’s a scooter, not a fish," he warned people as he shared the viral video. It is a compilation of several different videos.

    first published: July 16, 2023, 11:16 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 11:16 IST
