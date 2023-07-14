Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Viral Video Of Dog Helping Woman Carry Scrap Bag Divides Internet

Viral Video Of Dog Helping Woman Carry Scrap Bag Divides Internet

Some people felt that the dog carrying such a heavy weight was a form of animal abuse.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 15:05 IST

Delhi, India

The dog pulled a bag full of scrap. (Credits: Twitter)
Dogs are considered humans’ best friends. Renowned for their unwavering loyalty and the ability to stand by their human companions, dogs often go to great lengths to help their owners in every possible way. And if you had any doubt, this now-viral video is here to clear it all. In the clip, a dog becomes a helping hand for a woman. The video starts to show a woman rag picker, who is seen carrying a huge bag, apparently full of scrap. As the video goes forward, one can witness a dog following her and dragging a similar bag filled with scraps. It is heartwarming to see how the dog kept no stone unturned to help the woman. The video was posted on Twitter along with a text that read, “Dogs are our best friends!"

Watch the video of the dog helping the woman here:

The clip has raked up over 1.3 million views along with a range of reaction from the online community. While some found the video heartwarming, others stated it to be animal abuse.

“Dog will always be man’s best friend," commented an individual.

One of the users told that the dogs love to work, stating, “Lots of dogs love to work. Ever see what a Bernese Mountain dog was actually bred to do, or the St Bernard, etc? This dog looks happy and was taking a break in the video."

“Nothing good! It’s really too much load for a little dog," read a reply.

“No this is not Friend, this is Cruelty to animals," a person wrote.

Another individual remarked, “My only concern is he is abusing the friendship."

A few weeks ago, a video of a dog helping a man at a construction site won the hearts of internet users. The clip commenced with a construction worker digging and shovelling soil on the ground. Watching the man, the dog also started pushing the soil aside to create more space. Take a look:

    • https://www.instagram.com/reel/Ct_9KfjNV4n/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

    Although the little furry companion was not able to do much for the construction worker, its efforts were much appreciated by internet users.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 15:05 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 15:05 IST
