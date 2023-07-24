Viral Video Of Dog Trying To Hit Punching Bag Is Fur-nomenal

Dogs have long been regarded as humans’ most loyal and cherished friends. Their joyful presence not only lightens up our homes but also offers protection. These furry angels love their owners and seek to partake in every activity with them. One such video of a dog trying to copy a man’s antics is going viral online. The clip – shared on Reddit – opens with a man kicking a punching bag. Intrigued by his actions, a little white fellow eagerly tries to imitate him. The canine attempts to show off its skills and talent but fails. Even though the doggo tries multiple times to hit the punching bag, all he manages to do is leap and flip into the air.

A few moments later, the man kicks the punching bag once again, inspiring the Pit Bull to make another valiant effort. The canine’s determination and dedication is pretty evident as it persistently strives to achieve the seemingly unattainable goal. Despite facing a few setbacks along the way, the dog refuses to give up. Towards the end of the 15-second video, it succeeds in hitting the bag.

Advertisement

“I am tough," read the caption of the Reddit post.

Take a look at this video below:

The video went viral on social media, drawing attention from hundreds of viewers. Some even used the dog’s antics to give him a catchy name.

One of the users said, “I’m not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kickboxer?"

Another user wrote, “I really hope that dog is called Bullseye."

Advertisement

“Awwwww they’re so happy to be involved", read a comment.