Viral Video Of Dog Trying To Hit Punching Bag Is Fur-nomenal

The clip, shared on Reddit, captures a white doggo imitating a man’s antic of kicking a punching bag. After multiple failed attempts, it manages to pull off the task and we are loving it.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 19:37 IST

Delhi, India

Pit Bull was not ready to give up. (Photo Credits: Reddit)
Pit Bull was not ready to give up. (Photo Credits: Reddit)

Dogs have long been regarded as humans’ most loyal and cherished friends. Their joyful presence not only lightens up our homes but also offers protection. These furry angels love their owners and seek to partake in every activity with them. One such video of a dog trying to copy a man’s antics is going viral online. The clip – shared on Reddit – opens with a man kicking a punching bag. Intrigued by his actions, a little white fellow eagerly tries to imitate him. The canine attempts to show off its skills and talent but fails. Even though the doggo tries multiple times to hit the punching bag, all he manages to do is leap and flip into the air.

A few moments later, the man kicks the punching bag once again, inspiring the Pit Bull to make another valiant effort. The canine’s determination and dedication is pretty evident as it persistently strives to achieve the seemingly unattainable goal. Despite facing a few setbacks along the way, the dog refuses to give up. Towards the end of the 15-second video, it succeeds in hitting the bag.

“I am tough," read the caption of the Reddit post.

Take a look at this video below:

The video went viral on social media, drawing attention from hundreds of viewers. Some even used the dog’s antics to give him a catchy name.

One of the users said, “I’m not familiar with this breed, what is it? Kickboxer?"

Another user wrote, “I really hope that dog is called Bullseye."

“Awwwww they’re so happy to be involved", read a comment.

    • Relating to the doggo’s hilarious antics, a person said, “How I look when I’m trying out new moves on the sandbag."

    One of the comments read: “Look at him try his hardest. Just trying his best. God, dogs are the best."

    first published: July 24, 2023, 19:37 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 19:37 IST
