Viral Video Of Earthquake Interrupting Live TV Broadcast In Colombia Is Scary

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit central Colombia on August 17, triggering panic among residents. Amid the unsettling incident, footage from Canal Capital, a local public television channel, is getting viral attention. Captured during a live TV broadcast, the video shows the news studio shaking. Despite the worrying situation, both journalists and guests maintained their cool and showed professionalism until the broadcast was quickly concluded.

During the shoot, the hosts bravely attempted to continue as the studio lights and cameras around them swayed due to the earthquake’s force. However, as the tremors increased, the situation became intense, prompting the hosts along with guests to exit the studio. Just a few minutes after the initial shock, more 5.1 and 4.8 magnitudes of aftershocks led people to rush to the open streets.

As confirmed by the Colombian Geological Survey (CGS), the nation experienced the impact of the earthquake at around 12:04 PM. The epicentre was identified to be El Calvario, situated 40 kilometres southeast of Bogota.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the seismic event. Video from various locations showed the moment earthquake took place. A harrowing video emerged from Madelena, capturing a tragic incident in which a woman decided to jump from her 7th-floor apartment. Unfortunately, she lost her life.

According to Claudia Lopez, the mayor of the capital city, Bogota, the woman’s tragic decision to jump was due to a nervous disorder. Mayor Lopez also reported other incidents, such as people being trapped in elevators and various minor incidents. She further urged residents in Bogota to remain calm and take caution.

Residents in several other cities, including Villavicencio, Bucaramanga, Tunja and Ibague, situated in close proximity to the epicentre, El Calvario shared their experiences of the earthquake.

After the earthquake, the primary road connecting Bogota to the other regions was temporarily closed due to landslides, according to local authorities. Meanwhile, a total of 35 aftershocks were later reported. Among them, the US Geological Survey (USGS) claimed one with a magnitude of 5.7. Central Colombia remains highly at risk due.