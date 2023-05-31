Viral Video Of Hornbill Collecting Fruit For Its Partner Is Too Good To Miss

Nature’s wonders never cease to amaze those who pay attention to them. One such video shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan has taken the internet by storm. The clip showcases a magnificent hornbill perched amidst lush greenery, busily collecting fruits. With an engaging tweet, “As soon as you enter the forest. This hornbill is collecting fruits. It’s nesting time for them. Females are with kids in nests," the Officer shared a remarkable sight that is bound to leave viewers in awe. The footage offers a rare glimpse into the nesting habits of hornbills, showcasing their dedication to providing for their young during this crucial time. As the video unfolds, the hornbill’s majestic presence and focused demeanour capture the essence of a thriving ecosystem. Its vibrant feathered self contrasts beautifully against the lush surroundings, painting a picture of harmony between nature and its inhabitants.

Hornbills are known for their distinctive appearance, characterized by their large beaks and vibrant colours. These magnificent birds play a vital role in forest ecosystems by dispersing seeds through their consumption of fruits and berries. As they fly from tree to tree, the seeds are carried within their digestive system, allowing for new growth in different areas of the forest.

The tweet sparked widespread fascination and admiration. Viewers marvelled at the intricate bond between the hornbill parents and their offspring. The nesting period is a critical time for these birds, as the females remain in the nests, caring for the young. It is up to the males to venture out to collect food. A viewer expressed their astonishment at finding out that these wonderful feathered friends are found in India too. “I didn’t know hornbills were seen in India purely because of how exotic they looked to me. Thanks to you I have now focused more towards the forests and have seen a few migrating toward Kerala. Their distinctive flight makes them a bit easier to spot high in the sky! Thank you so much!" a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Nature never stops to amaze. I have heard that during the nesting period female hornbill don’t leave the nest for 3 months and it’s the male who feeds."

“Wow, the sounds of the forest. So peaceful and calm," a tweet read.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful marvel of nature?