Viral Video Of How Cream Rolls Are Made Will Make Your Mouth Water

The video highlighted the making of cream rolls in bulk, filmed in a bakery in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 15:49 IST

Delhi, India

Relive your childhood memories. (Credits: Twitter)

Remember eating cream rolls as a child? The joy of flaky pastry and the velvety creamy filling that creates an explosion of flavour in our mouth. Even today, just thinking about it brings a warm, nostalgic feeling, doesn’t it? But have you ever wondered how cream rolls are made? Today, we have the privilege of unveiling the secrets behind cream roll production, thanks to the informative video shared by Chirag Barjatya, an entrepreneur and health coach.

Barjatya shared a video on Twitter that showcases the entire process of crafting cream rolls, from the initial dough to the delectable end product. The video specifically highlights the making of cream rolls in bulk, filmed in a bakery in Ajmer, Rajasthan.

The video starts with bakers expertly handling the rested dough, cutting it into long, uniform rectangular sections. These sections are then wrapped around iron rods, a technique that guarantees the desired shape and size of the final product. The carefully prepared dough is then placed onto baking trays. It gradually turns golden brown, achieving a light, crispy texture. Once the pastries have cooled, the final touch of decadence is added—the creamy mixture. The bakers fill each pastry with the velvety mixture that is the essence of a cream roll.

Accompanying the video, Barjatya’s nostalgic caption revealed his personal connection to cream rolls, mentioning how he used to enjoy them during his college days. He wrote, “I used to eat this with tea during my college days. Today I learned this is how cream rolls are made."

The video quickly garnered attention, amassing 339.1k views and 2360 likes, with viewers expressing their own love and fond memories of cream rolls. One user echoed Barjatya’s sentiments, reminiscing, “I used to eat this in my childhood."

Another enthusiastic comment read, “I still eat when I come across cream rolls."

Another user commented saying, “Love cream rolls. Thankfully, we still get them in many Kerala stores in Bangalore."

    • Chirag Barjatya, known for his contributions as an entrepreneur and health coach, is also the mastermind behind the PFC Club—an online fitness and health service dedicated to guiding individuals towards their best lives.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

