Viral Video of Panipuri Being Served With Gujarati 'Kadhi' in Ahmedabad Has Zero Takers

Viral video: Panipuri served with Gujarati Kadhi instead of the classic spicy 'Pani' disgusts internet users.

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 16:08 IST

Delhi, India

Viral Video of Panipuri Being Served With Gujarati 'Kadhi' in Ahmedabad Has Zero Takers (Photo Credits: Instgaram/@ foodiepopcorn)

As social media takes over our screens, each day unveils a peculiar food trend that leaves us scratching our heads. From unusual food combinations to bizarre twists on beloved Desi favorites like Dosa and Vada Pav, it seems like no dish is safe from the clutches of experimental food vendors. Now, even the humble Panipuri has fallen victim to this culinary craze, with a Gujarati version called Kadhi Panipuri emerging on the scene. No doubt, this fusion has sparked a wave of online disgust, attracting zero takers.

A viral reel shared by the Instagram page @foodiepopcorn showcased a food joint in Ahmedabad deviating from the classic Panipuri experience. Instead of the traditional pani (made with mint, coriander, green chilies, etc.) served with puris, this establishment served the puris with Gujarati Kadhi - a thick gravy or soup based on gram flour and sour yogurt. While Kadhi is typically enjoyed with roti or rice, serving it as Panipuri left online viewers feeling repulsed.

Watch the Viral Video: 

In response to this culinary creation, people expressed their disgust and rallied to protect their favourite Panipuri. Requests like “Panipuri should be spared" and “Justice for Panipuri" flooded the comments section. One comment even revealed that the food joint offered eight flavours of Panipuri, with this particular one named ‘Rajwadi chaas’ (sweet buttermilk). Buttermilk in Panipuri, for real?

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time such unusual Panipuri combinations have gained attention. Previously, a viral video showed a street vendor in Gujarat serving ‘banana Panipuri’. Instead of using boiled potatoes, the vendor used bananas. The video depicted him peeling bananas and adding chickpeas, spices, and coriander leaves to create a unique variation.

    • Read More: Gujarat Street Food Vendor Serves ‘Banana Pani Puri’ to Its Customers, Video Goes Viral

    Who would actually want to spoil their taste buds to try such combos?

    first published: July 11, 2023, 16:06 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 16:08 IST
