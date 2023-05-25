Viral Video Of Passengers Fighting Inside Chicago Airport Has Everyone Talking

A video of a violent brawl erupting at the baggage belt of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has left the Internet fuming. The incident took place on Monday. In the clip, which was shared by District Chicago Police Scanner, people are seen getting into an intense fight. Moments later, a person tries to make them stop but fails. “Hey, hey, bro," a man can be heard saying as more others ask, “Where’s security?" Some even asked the people to stop and behave properly.

According to a report by the New York Post, the fight took place at the lower level of terminal 3 shortly after 11 pm, said Chicago police. Take a look at the video here:

Another clip from the same fight circulating on social media shows how the altercation began. A group of women were arguing when one of them slapped another.

Social media users were left furious upon watching the visuals. A user asked, “What was the airline staff doing? So sad to see this."

Another questioned, “Why are there never security or cops around at airports?"

A few demanded strict action, “Everyone who did this better be arrested, on a ‘No Fly List’ permanently, and arrested for trespassing if they step foot in an American Airport ever again! Not okay! As a traveller at 57 years old with a hip replacement, just getting knocked over could end all of the things I enjoy!"

One more agreed, “All we need in our society is consequence. If every one of these people were made an example and were put on a ‘No Fly’ list and could never fly again, maybe things would change."

Christopher Hampton, 18, and Tembra Hicks, 20, were arrested for allegedly hitting a 24-year-old woman. In addition to this, everyone involved in the brawl was charged with one count of battery.