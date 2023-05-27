Viral Video Of People Dancing Inside Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express Is A Hit

Q.The state of Uttarakhand erupted in joy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi via video conferencing. Now, a video of a group of women dancing inside the train has surfaced online.

The clip, which was shared on Twitter, features women, dressed in traditional outfits, dancing to folk music. The text attached to the video read, “1st #VandeBharatExpress introduced in Uttarakhand. PM Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of #VandeBharat Express from Dehradun-Delhi. Rhythms of Regional Dance, Illuminating Happy Faces and Celebration of Uttarakhand’s first #VandeBharatExpress!" The clip features some local dancers performing a regional dance as the passengers cheer along."

The video has clocked more than 35,000 views on social media.

About Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express

Delhi- Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will officially commence operations on May 29. It is expected to cover a distance of 302 km in 4 hours and 45 minutes. The train will be operational on all days of the week, except Wednesdays.

Going by the IRCTC website, this semi-high-speed train has been numbered 22457. Scheduled to leave from the Anand Vihar railway station at 5:50 pm, the Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is expected to arrive at the Dehradun station by 10:33 pm. Similarly, the train will depart from Dehradun at 7:00 am the next day and will reach Delhi at 11:45 am. During the journey, the train will also make stops at Meerut City, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee, and Haridwar. Now, talking about the fare, a ticket for an AC seat from Delhi to Dehradun will cost you Rs 1,065, and an executive seat will be charged at Rs 1,890.

Meanwhile, the Indian railways have introduced six Vande Bharat Express trains during the present financial year on routes such as the Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Howrah-Puri rail, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Ajmer-Delhi Cantt.