Viral Video of Puffed Rice Being Made in Gross Conditions Has Desis Asking 'Who Wants Bhel Now?'

Puffed rice, or the Desi superhero of snacks known as Murmure, is a staple in every Indian’s pantry. It’s the go-to munchie that magically disappears no matter what time of day it is! Whether it’s morning tea, evening chai, or those notorious midnight cravings, puffed rice comes to the rescue. But, have you ever wondered how these crispy wonders are made in a factory? Recently, a video showcasing the making of puffed rice went viral, leaving Desis in a bit of a pickle. It revealed some less-than-ideal conditions in a factory, making them go, “What about our beloved Bhel?"

Food blogger Amar Sirohi, renowned for his Instagram page foodie_incarnate, recently shared a clip showcasing the process of producing Murmure from scratch. The clip depicted an unhygienic scenario that left the online community utterly appalled. In this eye-opening footage, a factory worker was seen washing the rice to remove excess starch by soaking it in water and mashing it with his legs. As the video progressed, the rice was piled up, and salt was added to the mixture. The worker then proceeded to mix the ingredients with his legs, showcasing a rather unappetising and unsanitary approach.

The next stage showed the rice kernels being fed into a machine, emerging as fluffy, puffed rice ready for consumption. However, the initial shock of witnessing the unhygienic conditions left viewers feeling deeply disturbed.

“So come, let us feed you world famous Chatpati Bhel," quipped one user. Meanwhile, another user offered a suggestion, stating, “Process can be made a little healthier and with the use of machine and intelligence." Expressing concern, a third user remarked, “That’s why world see India as one of the dirtiest country."

Since being shared, the video garnered over 1.3 million views on the photo-sharing platform.