Viral Video Of Rollercoaster Riders Stuck Upside Down For 3 Hours Is Extremely 'Frightening'

For adrenaline junkies, going to festivals and fairs can be especially fun. After all, it is where all the rides are. People of all age groups can find something for themselves. Adults especially love the thrill of a rollercoaster. But this thriller can quickly turn into a nightmare if you are left stuck on it. That’s what happened to a bunch of people at the Wisconsin Festival, in the United States. Due to a mechanical failure, ten people were left hanging upside down on a rollercoaster. According to CNN, the last passenger was rescued after 3 hours of being stuck on the ride. The video of it has been going viral on the internet.

A Twitter user shared a clip of the ride in the upside-down position. Not moving an inch, rescue workers were called in to help get the riders to safety. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Eight people hung upside down for about three hours, stuck in a roller coaster-like attraction. The emergency happened at a festival in American Wisconsin. Local media write that seven of the eight stranded are children. According to preliminary data, everyone got off with a fright."

CNN reported that talking to its affiliate WJFW, fire department Capt. Brennan Cook said, “There was a mechanical failure with the ride where it became stuck up in the upright position. The ride was recently inspected by the state of Wisconsin here on site."