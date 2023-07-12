Viral Video Of Seat Prank In Metro Will Make You Go ROFL

Metros in India have become more than just a mode of transportation. They have transformed into a source of entertainment for both commuters and the online community. The latest video making rounds on the internet captures a hilarious seat-grabbing quest inside the train.

The video shared on Instagram, starts by showing a girl standing in the metro as there were no vacant seats available. The camera then shifts focus to a guy who appears to be sitting, but there’s a twist—he is only pretending to sit, as there is no actual seat beneath him. With his convincing mimicry of a seating posture, the girl assumes he must be occupying a real seat. So, when the guy stands up to disembark, the girl eagerly moves to claim his seat, only to find that there was no seat at all. This left the girl baffled and viewers in stitches.

Watch the video here:

Advertisement

The original video amassed an astounding 36.6 million views on the social media platform, with 2.8 million likes and 11k comments. The comment section was brimming with laughter, as users relished the comedic prank. One user amusingly noted, “At least she checked before actually sitting. Else it would be a scene."

Many suggested that the video was actually scripted. “Very well scripted," a user wrote.

Some users also marvelled at the guy’s ability to maintain a seated position for an extended period, suggesting that he must never miss a leg day at the gym. The comment section was dominated by laughing emojis in the reactions.

Delhi Metro, meanwhile, continues to be the talk of the town, with a new viral video appearing every other day. The most recent viral video features Instagram user Seema Kanojiya dancing to ‘Andekhi’ by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan inside the Delhi metro. Even as the train stops at a station, she continues to dance while briefly exiting.