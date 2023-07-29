Viral Video Of US Man Helping Blind Person On Road Is Pure Love

A video of a man going out of his way to help a blind person on the road has touched the hearts of many on the internet. The clip shows the man driving his car in Denver, US when he spots a blind person accidentally walking into the middle of the bustling street. He stops the car and runs out to assist the blind person find his way. The man guides the elderly blind person safely to the bus stop in a heartwarming gesture.

The incident caught on the dashcam of the car was shared online by Goodable with a tweet narrating the incident.

“In Denver, a man was driving on a busy road when he noticed a blind man walking into traffic. He immediately stopped, ran out of his car, and then helped him walk safely to the bus stop. Look for the helpers," the tweet read.

Since being posted online on July 27, the video has raked up 30,000 views along with several heartwarming comments, appreciating the driver’s gesture.

“Your Awesome," a person wrote appreciating the kind gesture of the man.

“Damn that’s a few blocks from my house and I see that guy walking all the time," wrote a person.

