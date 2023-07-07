Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Viral Video Of Woman's Near Dive Into Shark's Mouth Will Give You The Chills

The video captures a 16-foot tiger shark as it approaches the boat, gradually swimming closer before emerging above the water's surface and snapping at the woman in the heart-stopping moment.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 17:33 IST

Delhi, India

The incident took place in Hawaii.(Credits: Instagram)
A terrifying moment was captured on camera when a woman nearly escaped the jaws of death after diving straight into a shark’s mouth. The old video that has resurfaced online shows how the scuba diver nearly launched herself into the mouth of a 16-foot tiger shark named Queen Nikki. The incident is suggested to have taken place off the coast of Hawaii when the woman was preparing to enter the ocean. In the video, the apex aquatic predator is captured swimming towards the boat just moments before surfacing above water level and snapping at the woman. The latter backs off quickly when the shark opens its mouth wide open.

According to Today Online, the woman in the video is identified to be marine scientist Ocean Ramsey. She claimed to have known Queen Nikki for more than two decades and has grown up with the tiger shark. After the incident, the woman waited for a brief moment before preparing to jump back in the water again.

Take a look at it here:

With over 3.4 million views, the footage has left social media users gasping for breath. Some claim they would have changed careers after witnessing the attack, others deemed the visuals the main reason why they don’t like the ocean. A user commented, “That would’ve been the day I changed careers. Hi, welcome to McDonalds. Can I take your order please?" Another wrote, “After this, I’d just call it a day and go back home straight. That right there was a sign from life."

One more added, “I would never go anywhere near the sea after that. Not even a lake or taking a long bath in a tub." A terrified user claimed, “I would’ve reacted so badly that I would’ve fallen straight into the water." Meanwhile, another pointed out, “That’s why I don’t go in the ocean. I know the odds of being attacked by a shark are like winning the lottery but with my luck that’s the lottery I’d win."

    • During an interaction with Today Online, Ocean Ramsey stated that she loves the tiger shark. Recalling the incident, the scientist explained the aquatic creature was close enough and approaching with high speed and it appeared as though Queen Nikki was going for her fin. “There was a bunch of little schooling fish under, so I could see her speed and I knew that I needed to back off at that moment," she said.

    The woman had to wait for a few seconds before finally diving into the water.

