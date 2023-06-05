Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Old Video Shows Aamir Khan Sticking His Movie Posters on Auto Rickshaws, Here's Why

An old video of Aamir Khan shows the actor sticking his movie posters on auto rickshaws. Read more to know why.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 09:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Old Video Shows Aamir Khan Sticking His Movie Posters on Auto Rickshaws. (Image: News18)
An old video which is currently going viral shows Bollywood actor Aamir Khan promoting his movie ‘Qayamat se Qayamat Tak’ in a very unique manner. The actor can be seen sticking the posters of his movie on different vehicles in Mumbai. Twitter user ‘Mimansa Shekhar’ uploaded the video on the micro blogging site and shared how the actor himself stuck posters of the movie on auto-rickshaws along with Raj Zutshi. This happened because the posters were supposed to be low budget.

In the background of the video, there is a voice over where Aamir can be heard talking about how scared he was before the release of the film. He explained he used to ask his friends to watch the movie. Nobody recognised him at that time and many even asked him who Aamir Khan actually is. Here, have a look at the viral video:

“The junction where they are pasting the posters on autos seemed very familiar and then it struck me it was Mithibai college junction (my college in XI and XII). QSQT was a few years earlier though!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “whenever I cringe about shamelessly promoting my work I just think about this time in bollywood when actors were leaving no stone unturned to promote their movies."

“Interviews of actors were so candid before the corporates and PR took over. Aamir Khan sounds so nervous while talking about this experience," wrote another person.

    Wholesome, right? What do you think?

    first published: June 05, 2023, 09:09 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 09:56 IST
