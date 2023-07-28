Viral Video Shows Driverless 4-Wheeler In Bengaluru; Here's What We Know

Just a month ago, a Bengaluru-based start-up company unveiled the design of ZPod dubbing it as India’s first fully autonomous vehicle. Now, it seems the testing of the new model has begun in full swing. Recently, a video of a futuristic car maneuvering freely on the streets of Bengaluru left social media users stunned. It is claimed the driverless car moved on its own without any manual help. Footage of the incident was recorded by an onlooker who came across the futuristic model while driving their own four-wheeler. In the clip, the driverless car is spotted carefully passing by other vehicles present on the road.

At one point, the new model is seen maintaining its pace behind a scooter as the footage comes to an abrupt end. “On the streets of Bengaluru," reads the caption of the video. Catch a glimpse of it here:

With over fourteen thousand views, the video instantly got Twitter talking. While one called it the “Indian cyber truck", many wanted to know more about the vehicle and which principle it runs on. A user commented, “Building the future of Indian transportation is great."

Another who claimed to have personally witnessed the incident added, “Saw this in 27th Main Road Lane. Guys are testing this."

One curious Twitter enquired, “Do they have the license to test on public roads?"

Meanwhile, a user fed up with Bengaluru’s chaotic traffic jokingly said, “Gaadi toh ban jayegi but chalane ke liye roads nahi banegi. Stuck at Silk Board forever!"