Viral Video Shows Fungus In Lassi Pack, Amul Calls It 'Fake'

Dairy giant Amul has refuted the claims made in a viral video that showed alleged fungus growth in a packet of the brand’s lassi. Calling the video fake, the company accused the creator behind the clip of spreading fake information and unwarranted panic among consumers. The video, which has been making the rounds on social media, shows the alleged discovery of fungus in Amul Lassi packs, even though they were within the expiry date.

Countering the allegation in the viral clip, Amul pointed out that the packets seen in the video had damage in the straw hole area and that there was clearly liquid leaking from this place. The company said that the damage may have been the reason for the fungal growth in these packets it’s probable that the video’s creator was aware of this.

“The creator of the video has not contacted us for clarification, nor the location has been disclosed," Amul said in its response posted on Twitter. The tweet was accompanied by screenshot of the clip that pointed out the damage in the straw hole area of the tetra packet.

The dairy giant emphasized that “Amul Lassi is made at our state-of-the-art dairies and undergo strict quality checks for product quality and integrity of packaging."

To reassure consumers, Amul highlighted that they include a declaration on all their packs with “DO NOT BUY PUFFED/LEAKY PACK," cautioning customers not to purchase packs that are puffed or leaky. This, according to Amul, is a standard practice aimed at ensuring the safety of their customers.

Reacting to Amul’s response, many users emphasized their faith in the brand’s quality. “Most of us haven’t even looked at the said video, even if we did the same won’t matter. Amul stands for tradition, quality, trust etc. But do explore if packs have been duplicated with inferior quality at some place," a user wrote.

“Pack in the video is damaged one. Cannot trust this video," read another reply

However, there were also some who floated a conspiracy theory, indicating that it could be a marketing stunt.

Meanwhile, Amul also shared a toll free number for customers to share their complaint, if any, related to quality and taste of the products.