Viral Video Shows Giraffe Chomping On Bones; Here’s Why It Did So

When you think about herbivore animals, the first thing that comes to mind is adorable woodland creatures that are harmless to anyone else. All they do is survive on plants. Yet recent videos have emerged challenging the conventional belief that animals like deer and giraffes are strict herbivores. Shared by Indian Forest Services officer Susanta Nanda, these videos have captured the attention of viewers worldwide, sparking a lively discussion about the dietary habits of these seemingly gentle creatures. The first video showcases a deer devouring a snake—a sight that goes against the perception of deer as herbivores. The unexpected encounter between the deer and the snake challenges long-held assumptions and highlights the diverse nature of animal behavior. A day later, Nanda shared another intriguing video, its exact date undisclosed, featuring a giraffe engaging in an unusual feast on what appears to be bones. The video quickly gained traction online, igniting curiosity among viewers. Alongside the clip, Nanda tweeted an enlightening message, explaining that while giraffes are predominantly herbivorous and rely on their long necks to reach leaves and buds in treetops, they occasionally consume bones to obtain phosphorus—a vital nutrient.

“Giraffes are herbivores and use their long necks to reach the leaves and buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew and eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing," read the tweet.

This fascinating behaviour demonstrates the remarkable adaptability and resourcefulness of these majestic creatures. These videos shed light on the complex dietary habits of animals and challenge preconceived notions about their preferences. While herbivory remains a common characteristic among deer and giraffes, these instances of unconventional feeding highlight the versatility of nature and the ingenious ways in which animals meet their nutritional needs.

Social media users were astonished by both clips. Needless to say, no one expected these creatures to casually munch on other creatures. Many wondered if they could be strictly classified as herbivorous creatures. Others remarked on these animals’ occasional binge habits. “So, they can no more be called herbivores?" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user wrote, “Amazing… Vegetarian with an occasional binge."

“The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it’s the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!" a tweet read.

“Great videos—I learned something new. Thanks," read a tweet.