Viral Video Shows How Minuscule Earth Is Compared To The Sun

The sun is the greatest object in the solar system and is located at the centre of it.

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:51 IST

We, as humans, have devised a mechanism to calculate and determine time for all other species of the earth, the sunrise and the sunset play the most important role in telling them what activity they are to engage in at that moment. The sun is like their natural clock and truth be told, it is also the same for us. We have just devised a way to calculate time in numerical terms. If this does not emphasise enough the importance of the sun in our lives, you can remember the elementary basics like how the sun literally powers the planet and the entire solar system with its heat and light.

The sun is the greatest object in the solar system and is located at its centre. It is approximately 109 times the diameter of the Earth and contains 99.8% of the solar system’s mass; one million Earths could fit within the sun. The last fact can be very hard to imagine, particularly since the sun appears so small in the sky. This is why, a recent video doing the rounds on the internet, compares in detail and elaboration, the size of the earth and the sun and makes us realise how small our planet is compared to the sun.

A 3D image video superimposes our planet Earth onto the surface of the sun and we realize that the Earth can fit into the sun one million times.

    • The Milky Way contains more than 100 billion stars, including our sun. It completes one rotation roughly every 250 million years while orbiting the galactic centre at a distance of 25,000 light-years. The sun, which is a member of the Population I generation of stars and is very young, is relatively rich in elements heavier than helium. Population II refers to an older generation of stars, while Population III may have existed earlier, albeit no members of this generation are now known.

