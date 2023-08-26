Viral Video Shows King Cobra Chilling On Bed At A Shop

Horror struck at a shop in Rajasthan’s Kota after a deadly King Cobra slithered from under their pillow on the bed. A video of the five-foot-long snake sliding, inside what appears to be a godown room or place for the shop workers to relax, and standing up with its hood spread is going viral on social media. As per the reports, the incident took place in Bhamashah Mandi of Kota district.

The second part of the video showcased a snake catcher capturing the reptile inside a bag. On spotting the snake, the workers ran outside the shop and called a snake charmer to overpower the snake.

“Panic after locals spot cobra at a shop in Rajasthan’s Kota. There were a dozen employees at the shop while the cobra was found," read the tweet accompanying the video.

A worker told India.com that as soon as they lifted the pillow in the room, the cobra stood up with its spread. He said that the sight of the giant serpent staring menacingly at them made them scared to death. He added that he ran out of the place in fear and called the snake catcher.

The snake catcher while talking to the local media revealed that snakes wander outside their nests due to extreme heat and humidity. They make their way into populated areas in search of prey. He added that people must stay vary of venomous snakes like King Cobra and not engage the reptile as a single bite from the deadly serpent is enough to kill a person.

The snake was later safely released in the woods with the help of an officer of the local forest department.

People on the internet were horrified at seeing such a big snake.

One of the users commented, “Serious question. What kind of shop has a bed in it? I’m not making a joke, I’m honestly wondering."

Another user commented, “Beautiful cobra."

In a similar unrelated video in March 2023, a woman in Australia’s Queensland discovered a large Python between the sheets on her bed. The python was initially resting on a light fitting in the ceiling of a home in Australia before falling onto the bed. Thankfully, there was no one on the bed at the time. The incident was shared online by a Facebook page named Sunshine Coast Snake Catcher 24/7