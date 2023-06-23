Viral Video Shows Mama Cow Lovingly Licking Man's Arm Who Helped Deliver Her Baby

Videos showcasing the beautiful bond between animals and humans never fail to inspire and warm our hearts. Similarly, a touching video shared on Reddit captured one such remarkable moment. In the footage, a mama cow expresses her gratitude and affection towards a man who assisted in delivering her baby. The cow lovingly licks the man’s arm, symbolising her appreciation and trust. In return, she receives a shower of kisses and gentle pets from the human.

“Mama cow shows gratitude to the kind man who saved her and helped deliver her calf," the caption read.

Garnering over 45,000 upvotes, the post has captured the attention of countless individuals on Reddit. The comment section is filled with appreciation for the touching moment shared between the mama cow and the kind-hearted man.

A user wrote, “The best is she tries to help cover her calf with the blanket."

Another wrote, “Proof that cows are just big dogs." Adding a touch of humour, a user shared, “Baby calf is thinking, ‘hey, mom, I’m your newborn, start your licking on me!’ Beautiful relationship."

Another wrote, “And this is why I don’t eat meat. Cows have best friends. Cows understand and can love just lie a dog or cat or human. They mourn. They play and remember people. Absolutely awesome creatures."