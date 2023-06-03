Viral Video Shows Man Deep Frying Watermelon; Foodies Were Not Ready For This

Indulging in the realm of bizarre culinary experiments, a Twitter user has set the internet abuzz with a peculiar creation: deep-fried watermelon. Departing from the traditional notion of enjoying this juicy fruit naturally, the daring individual ventured into uncharted territory. They decided it was alright to submerge the watermelon in boiling oil and devour the crispy outcome. Accompanied by a clever nod to Harry Styles’ hit song “Watermelon Sugar" with the caption “Watermelon Sugar Fry," the video documenting this unconventional feat quickly gained attention. The footage showcases the meticulous process undertaken by the experimenter. Skewers are strategically inserted into the watermelon to secure it, followed by a thorough coating with a pale batter.

What is important to note is that the fruit is not even peeled, let alone sliced. Submerged into the hot oil, the watermelon fries to perfection, with the creator providing insights into the temperature control and safety measures employed. The objective: achieving a tantalizingly crunchy texture. Finally, the fried fruit emerges from its sizzling bath and is sliced into bite-sized portions. The bold individual fearlessly takes a taste, rind included. The clip was first shared on TikTok before being re-shared on Twitter.

The risky experiment has left social media users astonished and intrigued by this unusual twist on watermelon consumption. Reactions ranged from disbelief to curiosity, with many expressing their eagerness to try this unconventional delicacy themselves. A user was quite confused about the video. He asked, “How do you eat this? Do you eat the rind wouldn’t it either be still cold on the inside or utterly melted from the heat nuking the cellular structure."

Another user mentioned, “What was the point of this fr?"

Advertisement

A user claimed it to be just perfect, stating, “It’s perfect. Perfectly silly. Perfectly ridiculous."

Advertisement

Amidst a mixture of disbelief and curiosity, some expressed concerns about the potential hazards of the experiment, reflecting on the unexpected combination of hot oil and a water-based fruit. Others echoed similar sentiments, questioning the purpose behind the whole endeavour. The fascination and perplexity surrounding such experiments continue to fuel conversations and ignite debates within the online community. What is your take on this food experiment?