Viral Video Shows People Jumping Into Drain In Bihar to Collect Bundles of Currency Notes

A video which is currently going viral shows residents of Sasaram city in Bihar’s Rohtas district madly jumping into a drain to collect money. The video is now doing rounds on social media with multiple people uploading it. The incident took place 150 kms from Bihar’s capital city Patna. The video shows a very panicky situation as people scramble around to collect soggy bundles of currency notes that had been submerged in water.

An investigation has been launched into the matter and the police have assured that all details will be revealed once the probe is complete. However, at this point of time, the police are unable to confirm the exact amount of money present in the canal.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, people who were present there during the incident have seen bundles of currency notes floating in the canal. Witnesses claim that they saw notes of denominations 100, 200, and 500.

The video has triggered a series on reactions online. “Currency note bundles of ₹100 and ₹10, were found floating in a sewer in a Bihar town, Sasaram, around 150 km from capital Patna," wrote a person on Twitter. “Good for locals. Looks like a money dump," wrote one Twitter user. Here is the viral video:

As per the same report, the police already knew about the presence of the currency notes near a canal in Moradabad area. This is located under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station in the city. However, they did not retrieve any such thing on reaching the destination. The investigation continued for a period of four hours.

It was just after the police left the area, people started collecting currency notes from the drain which was located right under the bridge.

