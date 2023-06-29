Viral Video Shows Rainwater Leaking From Roof At Mumbai’s Byculla Station

Mumbai Byculla’s station has recently been in the spotlight on social media due to a video that has garnered a lot of attention from people. The video captures water being leaked from the roof of the station making it very difficult for people to commute. Many people shared the video on social media and one of them was Business tycoon Harsh Goenka. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Byculla Station, Mumbai with amazing waterfall - remodelled on the lines of Singapore Changi airport. Hum kisi se kum nahin!"

Also Read: Delhi Police Shares ‘Terrifying’ Video of Couple Performing Stunts While Riding Bike

Advertisement

In the video, you can see water falling from the roof in heavy flow as people wait to board the train. This has sparked a significant online outcry, with users expressing their discontent. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Standing on a platform of any station of Mumbai , on a monsoon late night is an experience in itself ; only the sound of rain ,deafening at times , worried faces , wet platforms, dim lights," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Every year, the rains manage to in equal measure, humble and humiliate us Mumbaikars."