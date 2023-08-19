Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Viral Video Shows Snake Trying To Eat Itself, Watch At Your Own Risk

In a rare incidence, a king snake initiates its meal by consuming its own tail and ends up swallowing almost half of its body within itself.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 17:37 IST

Delhi, India

“He's probably hungry if you didn't notice, read one comment. ( Photo Credit: Instagram )

We frequently encounter unsettling videos on social media depicting snakes eating smaller or even large creatures. The scenes are often so distressing and vivid that many of us struggle to watch them through to the end. However, a different scenario unfolds in this viral video. In a rare incidence, a king snake initiates its meal by consuming its own tail and ends up swallowing almost half of its body within itself.

The video commences with an unidentified man capturing the snake on camera. In the footage, his voice is audible as he says that on this particular day, the king snake has managed to eat itself. He expresses uncertainty about how long the snake has been in this peculiar state. Posted by an Instagram account Unilad, the caption of the video goes as, “Mistakes were made."

Watch the video of the snake eating itself here:

Uploaded just one day ago, the video has garnered 240,000 views. The comments section is filled with numerous individuals sharing their thoughts and perspectives on the matter, offering insights and explanations for the intriguing behavior of the snake captured in the video.

An individual said, “I believe they pour something like rubbing alcohol in the mouth and that makes him release himself. For the people wondering what he was going to do."

Another added, “This happens due to the temperature of the environment the snake is present in. Higher temperatures cause mental stress to the snake, resulting in its own version of dementia, hence the self-consumption. (PS please correct me if I am wrong)"

“Some reasons why Snakes eat themselves: due to stress, temperature regulation issues, hyper metabolism, hunger, shedding, constrictive habitat, illness, confusion," wrote one of the users.

“He’s probably hungry if you didn’t notice mate," read a comment.

In another video, an intriguing encounter unfolds between a black Cobra and a seemingly undaunted cat nestled in a box. Instead of fleeing in the face of the approaching reptile, the cat responds to its hisses with its own vocalizations and promptly counterattacks as the snake launches an aggressive assault. Exhibiting remarkable reflexes, the cat adeptly repels the Cobra’s advances, ultimately compelling the snake to withdraw in defeat.

Watch the video here:

    first published: August 19, 2023, 17:37 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 17:37 IST
