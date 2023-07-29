Viral Video Shows Unhygienic Tomato Sauce Production In Factory

Tomato sauce is commonly used in various cuisines on a daily basis, be it Chinese or Indian. However, due to the soaring prices of tomatoes,people are compensating for the shortage by relying on sauce. These sauces are produced in bulk at factories, packaged, and sold in the market. Yet, if you were to witness their production process, it might dissuade you from consuming them. A video of the tomato sauce production is going viral.

If the claim in the video is accurate and the sauce is indeed made from rotten tomatoes, it would be concerning and raise questions about the quality and safety of the sauce. In such a scenario, opting for plain food might be a more cautious choice to avoid potential health risks associated with consuming products made from substandard ingredients. It’s essential to prioritise food safety and be aware of the sources and production practices of the food we consume.

The video shared on social media lacks specific details, such as the factory’s identity and only provides half knowledge. The caption claims that all the tomatoes shown in the video, which appear to be rotten, would be used to make the sauce. Additionally, it suggests that sweetener would be added to the sauce. As a result of these claims, the caption advises people to stop consuming tomato sauce from today.