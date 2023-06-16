Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala

Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala

A video which has gone viral shows a groom being tied up to a tree for demanding dowry right before Jai mala.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 11:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala.
Viral Video Shows UP Groom Being Tied to a Tree For Demanding Dowry Before Jai Mala. (Image: @Sisodia19Rahul)

In Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh, a groom was tied to a tree after he allegedly demanded dowry from the girl’s family. This happened just before the exchange of garlands. A video which is currently going viral shows Amarjeet being tied up to the tree by a few people. He was held captive for several hours by the bride’s side after both families failed to reach an agreement. What made things worse was that Amarjeet’s friends started misbehaving during the incident.

However, it was only when cops reached the site they freed the bridegroom.

Explaining the situation, SHO Mandhata said, “Both sides are present in the police station, but no compromise has been reached yet. Friends of the bridegroom misbehaved, which led to an argument between the two sides. In the meantime, the bridegroom, Amarjeet, made demands for a dowry."

He further mentioned that a meeting was going on between the two families to reach a settlement.

    • Meanwhile, earlier, a video that went viral showed a fight that erupted just because the groom’s fufaji couldn’t get to eat paneer. The video shows guests from both sides mercilessly beating each other. A woman was also spotted trying to stop a man from joining the fight but he was extremely agitated and picked up a weapon to beat people. It was followed by another group of people beating a man wearing a black dress to such an extent that he lost consciousness. Many were shocked by this sudden unfortunate turn in happy events and tried their best to stop the fight but to no avail.

    first published: June 16, 2023, 11:56 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 11:56 IST
