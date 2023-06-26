Viral Video Shows Woman Confronting Police Officer For Body-Shaming Her

In today’s digital age, viral videos have the power to shed light on important social issues. One such video, making rounds on the internet, features a woman bravely confronting a police officer who called her ‘Motki’ or fatty during a rally. The undated video, shared on Twitter, captures the woman expressing her anger and frustration. Visibly upset, the woman stated that if the officer wasn’t wearing a uniform, she would have punched him in the face. The video has garnered significant attention, with over 28,000 views, sparking both support for the woman and humorous responses.

In response to the clip, one user expressed sympathy, mentioning how the woman sounded deeply hurt and felt sorry for her.

Another user commented on the woman’s visible distress and praised her for showing respect towards the uniform.

A person highlighted that such insults on her appearance are not something to be laughed at.

A user added a humorous comment about people avoiding the truth.

One user appreciated the woman for respecting the uniform.

In another instance of social media taking a stand against body shaming, Twitter schooled a user for sharing a hurtful comment on a woman’s photo. The remark on her post read, “No hate… You’re cute but hit the gym asap."

One user highlighted how individuals like her contribute to the deterioration of someone’s mental well-being and shamelessly take pride in it.

Another comment pointed out the resemblance to a high school mean girl, highlighting that nobody desires fake compliments.

Yet another user remarked that nobody asked for her advice or false compliments, expressing sadness for those who have to tolerate such abnormal behaviour.