Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener

Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener

This viral video shows a woman straightening her hair inside Delhi Metro.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 13:14 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener. (Image: Instagram/@SachKadvaHai)
Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener. (Image: Instagram/@SachKadvaHai)

Recently, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. From a couple hugging and kissing to Rhythm Chanana’s choice of attire drawing criticism, women quarreling and a woman spraying pepper spray on a co-passenger following an argument. Seems like the Delhi metro has seen it all. Now, a recent video which has gone viral has left people shocked. It features a girl who can be seen straightening her hair inside the metro.

Also Read: Viral Video: Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Angers People Online

Advertisement

For all those who use the metro to commute, we know, metro has a few sockets inside, mostly for the purpose of charging phones. However, seems like this girl has another use for those sockets. There are also many other people around her who seem to be completely unbothered.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral. It has managed to gather over 2K likes. “I am carrying beard trimmer tomorrow," wrote an Instagram user. Few people also mentioned that it is not important to record everything.

top videos
  • Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Dance Up A Storm, Let Loose At Karan Deol-Drisha's Wedding Reception
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Prabhas, Kriti's 'Adipurush' Dialogues To Be Revised Following Brutal Backlash | Good Or Bad Move?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • Meanwhile, earlier, a video which went viral on social media showed a couple locking lips intensely at the Blue line metro. In the video, the couple can be seen seated on the floor of the metro coach. Further into the video, the boy kisses the girl who is lying down with her head on his lap. In the background, the announcement lady can be heard saying that the next station is ‘Jhandewalan’, which falls on the blue line. “Why don’t you change the name of Delhi Metro to P0rnHub. “OMG WHAT" is this ??" wrote a person while uploading the video.

    Also Read: Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy ‘Flying’ VFX Helicopter in Studio, Hilarious Video is Now Viral

    Follow us on

    first published: June 18, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated: June 18, 2023, 13:14 IST
    Read More