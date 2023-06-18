Viral Video Shows Woman Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro Using a Straightener

Recently, a number of videos from Delhi metros have been making headlines. From a couple hugging and kissing to Rhythm Chanana’s choice of attire drawing criticism, women quarreling and a woman spraying pepper spray on a co-passenger following an argument. Seems like the Delhi metro has seen it all. Now, a recent video which has gone viral has left people shocked. It features a girl who can be seen straightening her hair inside the metro.

For all those who use the metro to commute, we know, metro has a few sockets inside, mostly for the purpose of charging phones. However, seems like this girl has another use for those sockets. There are also many other people around her who seem to be completely unbothered.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral. It has managed to gather over 2K likes. “I am carrying beard trimmer tomorrow," wrote an Instagram user. Few people also mentioned that it is not important to record everything.