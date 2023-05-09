Viral Video Shows Woman's Never-Ending Battle With Windshield Water

Who wouldn’t like pranks when there has been no damage to any parties involved and everyone gets a good laugh out of it? After all, the best kind of pranks are the harmless ones. One such practical joke caught on camera shows a woman’s battle against what seemed like never-ending water on the windshield of her car. It turns out the real Trojan horse in this Sisyphean battle was a friend capturing the moment from a window. The woman was seen wiping the windshield and rooftop of her car with a cloth. Making sure it was all shiny. But this hidden friend was having none of it. They had a squirt gun ready and as soon as the woman looked away the fun began.

They kept squirting water on the windshield much to the confusion of the woman. Her persistence should be applauded because even after multiple times she wiped it away, the water kept coming back. And the woman kept wiping it. At one point she even looks at the sky to figure out the source of the water. The clip was shared with a few laughter emojis and it is safe to say the reaction will make you feel the same way too.

Social media users shared the same enthusiasm about the prank. Many tweeted back with several laughing emojis on the tweet. It was clear that they found it to be just as hilarious. Others remarked that it is harmless pranks like these that are always wonderful to enjoy. Meanwhile, one user shared their reservations about these pranks. “See now these are pranks not like stealing luggage in airport prank, or slapping people with pizza to the face, or other s**t nowadays," wrote a Twitter user.

Another tweet read, “Has to be staged, no?"

In another such harmless practical joke, a man’s fishing trip with friends turned into a hilarious and unforgettable experience. A video of the trip has gone viral on social media, featuring one man standing at the edge of the boat, focused on his fishing rod. Meanwhile, his friend behind him pulls the back end of the rod, fooling him into thinking he’s caught a fish each time. The prankster can’t contain his laughter as his friend reels in an empty line repeatedly.

Social media users were laughing along with the friend who kept fooling him.

