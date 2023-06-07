Viral Video: Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimicking Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu in Old Clip Amuses Fans

One of the most popular playback singers in Hindi Cinema, Sonu Nigam carved a niche for himself in the industry. Be it romantic songs or soulful music, the singer has mastered his craft. While the artist is known for his melodious voice, his versatility is also a known trait that creates magic. Now, a video which is currently going viral features the playback singer mimicking his colleagues like Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. The video is from Shekhar Suman’s show ‘Movers and Shakers.’ which was aired on SONY.

Also Read: Ankur Warikoo Says He Lost 8kg in 16 Weeks Using Supplements, Gets Schooled By a Doctor

Advertisement

Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar has uploaded the old video on her official handle. In the video, Sonu can be seen mimicking the way his colleagues would sing a song. Not only did the audience have a gala time but were amused and applauded his mimicking skills. Here in the viral video:

Right below the video, many can be seen discussing Shekhar’s show that invited many singers. “Ohh yes, I remember that one episode when Shekhar Suman invited Rajeshwari and she sang her famous song hulle hullare," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The revival of Shekar Suman after Dekh Bhai Dekh. Both DBD and M&S catapult him to super stardom."