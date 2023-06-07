Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Viral Video: Sonu Nigam Perfectly Mimicking Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu in Old Clip Amuses Fans

An old video which has gone viral shows Sonu Nigam mimicking Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 10:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Sonu Nigam Mimicking Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu Perfectly in Old Clip Amuses Fans. (Image: News18)

One of the most popular playback singers in Hindi Cinema, Sonu Nigam carved a niche for himself in the industry. Be it romantic songs or soulful music, the singer has mastered his craft. While the artist is known for his melodious voice, his versatility is also a known trait that creates magic. Now, a video which is currently going viral features the playback singer mimicking his colleagues like Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu. The video is from Shekhar Suman’s show ‘Movers and Shakers.’ which was aired on SONY.

Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar has uploaded the old video on her official handle. In the video, Sonu can be seen mimicking the way his colleagues would sing a song. Not only did the audience have a gala time but were amused and applauded his mimicking skills. Here in the viral video:

Right below the video, many can be seen discussing Shekhar’s show that invited many singers. “Ohh yes, I remember that one episode when Shekhar Suman invited Rajeshwari and she sang her famous song hulle hullare," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “The revival of Shekar Suman after Dekh Bhai Dekh. Both DBD and M&S catapult him to super stardom."

    Meanwhile, earlier, the singer confirmed that he added 54 varied modulations to his own voice while singing the title track of the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan. “Yes, that is true. I have sung the title track of Tees Maar Khan in 54 voices." During the interview, the singer was seen showing different ways in which he sang bits of the song using numerous modulations.

