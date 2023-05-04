Viral Video: This Equipment to Sweep Roads in Pakistan is Internet's Favourite 'Jugaad'

When it comes to fulfilling an idea or coming up with new ideas to achieve a target, people often surpass all limits and put all of their creativity and talent to use. In desi terms, this is deemed as ‘Jugaad.’ Now, a video which is currently going viral shows an innovation to clean roads in rural Pakistan. The equipment is being deemed as the perfect ‘Jugaad’ on the internet.

The video has been shared by Omer Alvie, marketing director of the UAE-based business consulting and services firm Beyond Borders. He uploaded the video on his official LinkedIn handle. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Irrespective of the humorous comment in the video this is serious business. To be able to devise machines without any modern tools even without using any metal and then to have the innovation work as well as this is actually quite remarkable and commendable and points to the staggering opportunity that can be capitalized by harnessing this human resource to solve world’s most pressing problems. Innovation is in short supply around the world."

The equipment includes what seems like a tractor. It has an extension attached to its back side to support huge wings. The wings are moving in circular motion to clean the roads. Have a look for yourself:

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral. “I respect the idea beacuse the value added is high here; very simple design, very easy to repair, very cheap priced “Spare parts:)", very creative," wrote a LinkedIn user. Another person wrote, “It is getting the job done. Even without finances the streets are being cleaned - does that not indicate the presence of atleast one very involved and dedicated person. The glass is not empty and so there is hope."

